Presley Gerber Death a Suspected Overdose While Living in Rehab Facility

Presley Gerber was living with several other people at a rehab facility when he died, and it appears he suffered a fatal overdose ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Presley's family has been told his death was the result of an apparent overdose. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's son had been staying in a separate house on the grounds of the L.A. area rehab facility.

The Medical Examiner has not determined the official cause of death yet.

TMZ broke the story ... Presley died Sunday at the rehab facility at just 27 years old.

The M.E.'s Office still has to conduct an autopsy, which will include toxicology testing to determine what substances were in Presley's body when he died.

A rep for Presley's parents and his sister Kaia Gerber confirmed Presley's death to TMZ ... telling us the family is asking for privacy during this "very difficult and painful time."

Presley started modeling as a teenager and had been open in recent years about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health.