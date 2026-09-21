Natalie Harp Reportedly Prompted Trump's White House Ban of CNN, MS NOW and Politico

Got Trump To Ban CNN, MS NOW And Politico From WH?!?

It was all Natalie Harp's fault that 3 major news organizations got banned from the White House ... after she reportedly showed President Trump clips of TV hosts ripping him.

Natalie put the final nail in the coffin for CNN, MS NOW and Politico when she showed the commander-in-chief all the negative stories the 3 media outlets had published about him ... according to the Wall Street Journal.

In particular, Natalie focused on TV news anchors bashing the administration during their broadcasts -- and Trump had seen enough by Friday, after watching an unfavorable MS NOW report.

Hours later, Trump gave the news outlets the boot, announcing on Truth Social that he had banned CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House because the outlets are "FAKE NEWS."

Then, on Saturday, things only got worse when reporters from the news organizations showed up at the WH to do their jobs but were stopped at the gate and had their press credentials confiscated. Correspondents from MS NOW and CNN were relegated to doing their broadcasts from the street ... outside the White House.

In response, CNN, MS NOW and Politico all released statements, saying they stand behind their reporters and will vigorously defend their First Amendment right to cover the Trump administration.

Other media orgs also released statements standing in solidarity with the 3 outlets. CNN, MS NOW and Politico have since sued the Trump Administration to fight the ban.

Following the ban, Trump met with journalists in the Oval Office ... telling them the ban was the result of "cumulative stories over the last few years."

As you know, Natalie is one of the closest aides to Trump, declaring her undying loyalty to the President in intimate letters she personally sent him.

In one letter, she wrote, "You are all that matters to me" and "I don't ever want to let you down."