Brandi Glanville Says Health Issues Have Wiped Out Her Social Life

Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville Says Ongoing Health Problems Have Destroyed Her Social Life TMZ.com

Brandi Glanville says her ongoing health battle has left her pretty much living like a recluse ... telling TMZ she barely sees anyone besides her kids.

The 'RHOBH' alum sat down with Towanda and said she isolated herself over the past few years, even from friends who were trying to check in on her.

Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville Shows Health Battle in Shocking New Videos

Brandi says she'd stop answering calls and texts because she never had any new answers about what was going on with her health ... and says some friends thought she was just depressed because they didn't believe something physical was wrong.

These days, she says she only really socializes with her kids, who come over to see her, and otherwise she's home "all day, every day."

Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville Says She's on IVs Nearly 20 Hours a Day Amid Health Battle

Brandi says her treatment schedule is a big reason why ... telling us she spends most of the day doing IVs and usually has only about two hours to get anything done ... and even then, she says that time is often spent running to the pharmacy for more prescriptions.

She also says she's developed a lot of anxiety about leaving the house and would rather be home with her dogs, joking they love her no matter what she looks like.

Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville 'Embarrassed' to Ask for Financial Help Amid Health Issues Brandi Glanville Unfiltered

As TMZ previously reported, Brandi has been dealing with a long list of health problems and mounting medical bills ... and her close friend recently turned to GoFundMe to help her cover treatment expenses.

Brandi tells us she's embarrassed she had to do that ... saying asking people for money was the last thing she ever wanted.

In another part of our interview, Brandi also explained why she agreed to go on "Special Forces" despite everything she was going through.

She says she didn't really want to do the show, but needed the paycheck ... and at the time doctors were telling her she was fine.