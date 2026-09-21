Brandi Glanville Says Health Issues Have Wiped Out Her Social Life
Brandi Glanville My Health Battle Has Wiped Out My Social Life!!!
Brandi Glanville says her ongoing health battle has left her pretty much living like a recluse ... telling TMZ she barely sees anyone besides her kids.
The 'RHOBH' alum sat down with Towanda and said she isolated herself over the past few years, even from friends who were trying to check in on her.
Brandi says she'd stop answering calls and texts because she never had any new answers about what was going on with her health ... and says some friends thought she was just depressed because they didn't believe something physical was wrong.
These days, she says she only really socializes with her kids, who come over to see her, and otherwise she's home "all day, every day."
Brandi says her treatment schedule is a big reason why ... telling us she spends most of the day doing IVs and usually has only about two hours to get anything done ... and even then, she says that time is often spent running to the pharmacy for more prescriptions.
She also says she's developed a lot of anxiety about leaving the house and would rather be home with her dogs, joking they love her no matter what she looks like.
As TMZ previously reported, Brandi has been dealing with a long list of health problems and mounting medical bills ... and her close friend recently turned to GoFundMe to help her cover treatment expenses.
Brandi tells us she's embarrassed she had to do that ... saying asking people for money was the last thing she ever wanted.
In another part of our interview, Brandi also explained why she agreed to go on "Special Forces" despite everything she was going through.
She says she didn't really want to do the show, but needed the paycheck ... and at the time doctors were telling her she was fine.
Her thinking was pretty dark -- if she was going to die, she might as well make some money first.