Brandi Glanville's GoFundMe Receives Tons of 'Real Housewives' Support

Brandi Glanville's 'Real Housewives' connections are paying off ... and we mean that literally -- because a bunch of stars with ties to the show donated to pay her medical bills.

As of Saturday morning, Glanville's GoFundMe -- set up to offset the cost of the bills connected to her highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever), Demodex dermatitis and mononucleosis diagnoses -- has raised about $7,000 of its stated $28K goal.

While she's still got a long way to go to reach the ultimate number, Brandi can take heart that some of her longtime colleagues have her back ... like Kyle Richards, who forked over $500 for BG.

Claudia Jordan -- "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum -- gave $100 ... and so did James Maas, Brandi's longtime friend and podcast partner.

Camille Grammer -- who starred with Brandi on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" -- gave $200. She tells TMZ ... "I remember when she sent me flowers when I had my hysterectomy for uterine cancer. I thought that was very sweet of her. I wanted to return the favor, and I feel bad for what she's going through."

She notes the pair aren't close -- in fact, they argued quite a bit during the 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' to Morocco ... but she still thought donating was the right thing to do.

As we reported ... Gina Rodriguez -- another friend of Brandi's -- set up the GoFundMe earlier this week, explaining that doctors have identified a fungal ball in her face that needs to come out.

Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville 'Embarrassed' to Ask for Financial Help Amid Health Issues Brandi Glanville Unfiltered

Brandi admitted on her podcast that asking for money is embarrassing ... but she has basically run out of alternatives.