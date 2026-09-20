Carrot Top Is Now Awake, Breathing On His Own

Comedian Is Now Awake, Breathing On His Own

Carrot Top is awake and breathing on his own as he remains hospitalized following his suicide attempt ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, exclusively tells TMZ ... "Scott remains hospitalized and under close medical care. He is now awake, breathing on his own and continuing to improve, surrounded by his family and those closest to him."

The rep adds that in addition to joking around with the "medical staff caring for him," Carrot Top has also taken the time to read the "many messages from fans" that have been shared with him.

Those notes include "stories from people about how his comedy helped them through difficult periods in their own lives."

CT's rep says ... "Hearing those stories and feeling that support has meant a great deal to him during his recovery. Scott and his family remain deeply grateful for the extraordinary kindness and continue to ask that his privacy be respected."

We reported earlier ... Carrot has been hospitalized since his suicide attempt Friday.

Since he was admitted to a local Las Vegas hospital ... his Friday, Saturday and Monday night shows at the Luxor Casino -- where he performs regularly -- have been canceled as he recuperates.

We're glad to see that the comedian is officially on the mend ... and still finding ways to make those around him laugh.