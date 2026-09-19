Cops Show Up to Carrot Top's Las Vegas Home Following Suicide Attempt

Police were seen arriving at Carrot Top's Las Vegas home following his attempted suicide ... TMZ has learned.

In a new pic taken by a witness and obtained by TMZ ... three cop cars can be seen parked outside the 61-year-old's Las Vegas residence Friday afternoon.

We reported earlier ... sources told us that the comedian had been hospitalized in a Las Vegas hospital after attempting suicide.

Following his hospitalization ... his Friday night show at the Luxor casino -- where he has long been a headliner -- was canceled.

Carrot Top's rep Jami Schlicher previously told TMZ ... "Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs. His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy."