Ed Sheeran's Saturday Concert in Philly: Hundreds of Tickets Still Available

Ed Sheeran's first concert since Macklemore was booted from his tour is going down tonight in Philly — and the fallout from the whole debacle appears to have impacted ticket sales in a huge way.

According to StubHub ... hundreds of tickets ranging from $56 to $251 are still available for purchase, but so far there are no takers. And fans only have hours left to buy all of those tickets before Ed takes the stage at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.

As you know, Ed's had a rough week, to say the least, following Macklemore getting kicked off his 2026 Loop Tour for making what some viewed as inflammatory pro-Palestine remarks during a concert in New Jersey.

Macklemore posted a statement on Instagram, saying that Ed told him during a phone conversation that Robert Kraft -- the owner of Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts -- wanted the rapper fired from the tour.

Per Macklemore, Ed also said that if he didn't follow their instructions, then his concerts would be canceled at future venues, including Gillette Stadium.

As a result, Macklemore was shown the door, prompting the remaining 3 opening acts to walk away from the tour in solidarity with Macklemore, citing the need for free speech.

Play video content Video: Roger Waters Calls Out Ed Sheeran for Booting Macklemore From Tour