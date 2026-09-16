Pink Floyd Legend Roger Waters Calls Ed Sheeran a 'Prick' for Booting Macklemore

Play video content Video: Roger Waters Calls Out Ed Sheeran for Booting Macklemore From Tour

Roger Waters ripped Ed Sheeran a new one for kicking Macklemore off his tour over the singer's pro-Palestine views, going so far as to call Ed a "prick!"

The Pink Floyd legend unloaded on Ed in a video he posted on X and, in classic Roger fashion, the rocker didn't hold back one bit, kicking things off with a graphic that mockingly read, "Ed Who?"

Roger then appeared on screen and dove into his "little message" for Ed, saying there are 2 types of people in this world. First, Roger said, there are those who do the right thing, like the rapper Macklemore. Then Roger stated there are sadly others who are "pricks' like Ed, who do the wrong thing.

He then ended the message with a simple "goodbye."

As you know ... Ed is on tour with Macklemore and several other opening acts, namely Finneas, Aaron Rowe and Lukas Graham.

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During a recent concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Macklemore openly threw his support behind the Palestinians in their seemingly forever battle with Israel in the Gaza Strip. Macklemore also screamed "Free Palestine" from the stage.

As a result, Macklemore was booted from the tour and he issued a statement, saying that Robert Kraft -- the owner of Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts -- put the kabosh on him during a phone call to Ed. Macklemore said Kraft would not allow him to take the stage at Ed's upcoming concert at Gillette Stadium, so Ed called him up to break the bad news.

Kraft told TMZ, in part ... "Gillette Stadium has a longstanding commitment to providing a welcoming environment for all guests and ensuring that events held at our venue do not provide a platform for hate speech."

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In a statement Tuesday, Ed said he had absolutely nothing to do with Macklemore's removal from the tour. He said the decision was strictly made by the promoter, who threatened to yank his shows at other venues during his 2026 "Loop" tour. He noted that he was "appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine."

His statement, though, did little to help him keep his 3 remaining acts -- and Finneas, Aaron, and Lukas all abandoned Ed's tour in solidarity with Macklemore.