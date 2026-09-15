Rep. Rashida Tlaib Torches Ed Sheeran, Robert Kraft Over Macklemore

Play video content Video: Rashida Tlaib Defends Macklemore, Torches Ed Sheeran and Robert Kraft TMZ DC

Rep. Rashida Tlaib is raking Ed Sheeran and Robert Kraft over the coals after Macklemore was kicked off Ed's tour for his pro-Palestine rhetoric ... telling us she has no respect for Ed or Kraft.

Charlie caught up with the Representative from Michigan on Tuesday ... and she says she instantly lost respect for Ed when he dropped Macklemore from his remaining tour dates amid mounting pressure.

Rep. Tlaib says it always feels like Palestinians are always an exception ... claiming other groups get full-throated support during humanitarian crises -- but not Palestinians.

She says billionaires -- like New England Patriots owner Kraft, who Macklemore blames for getting him blacklisted from the tour -- are shutting down free speech in "publicly funded stadiums."

Worth noting ... Kraft owns Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA and it is among the few NFL stadiums that are privately financed.

Rep. Tlaib takes another shot at Kraft, too ... telling us he and his billionaire brethren should be investigated by the Department of Justice.

As for what people can do if they're as mad as she is ... Rep. Tlaib says they can always boycott people or companies who won't stand up for innocent Palestinians.

Macklemore opened for Ed Sheeran at MetLife Stadium wearing a keffiyeh, performed "Hind's Hall" with Gaza footage on the screens, and told 80,000 people he wanted those in Gaza and the West Bank to know "they have not been forgotten."



He said every human being deserves "the… pic.twitter.com/4J7fB1zEI4 @clashreport

As we've reported ... Kraft ripped Macklemore -- accusing him of crossing the line with antisemitic rhetoric and imagery.

Kraft told us ... "Based on Macklemore's recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran’s shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community, we determined that his participation in the September 25th and 26th concerts at Gillette Stadium would cross that line."