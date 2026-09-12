Ted Cruz Jeered During 'College GameDay' Appearance in Texas

Even The Booing is Bigger in Texas ...

Ted Cruz didn't get a warm welcome in his home state ... because it seems a bunch of college-aged kids gave him a Texas-sized raking over the coals -- mocking him during his appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay."

The senator from Texas joined the 'CG' crew before the University of Texas' showdown with the Ohio State University on Saturday evening ... during which he discussed a new bill he's sponsoring in Congress -- the Protect College Sports Act of 2026.

Ted Cruz is aggressively booed in Austin, Texas: “Ted, you suck!” pic.twitter.com/BZypXwdtUR @Phil_Lewis_

It sets up rules and regulations related to name, image, and likeness dealings in college athletics ... seemingly innocuous stuff -- though, if you only heard the crowd, you'd think he said he was rooting for OSU tonight.

Check it out ... the boos quickly turn into chants of "Ted, you suck" -- that get so loud, Senator Cruz needs to speak louder to be heard over them.

Worth noting ... Austin is a liberal stronghold in the otherwise conservative state -- so it's not exactly surprising that it wasn't resounding cheers and pats on the back.

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Ted's regularly venturing into the sports-politics intersection these days ... including challenging our TMZ DC team on the transgender athlete debate.