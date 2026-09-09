California Congressman Launches 'Hot Ones'-Style Show to Connect With Voters

Play video content Video: California Congressman Wants to Win Over Voters One Hot Wing at a Time George Whitesides For Congress

Politicians are trying just about anything to connect with voters ahead of the midterm elections ... and one Congressman from California is turning up the heat -- launching his own talk show that's nearly a carbon copy of "Hot Ones."

Rep. George Whitesides -- who represents part of Los Angeles County -- is rolling out "Capitol Heat" ... a new YouTube series where he takes on the Sean Evans role, sitting across from fellow Democrats to discuss everything from their personal lives to serious political issues.

Just like the popular show ... with each question comes an even spicier chicken wing.

TMZ DC got a first look at the series premiere with Rep. Derek Tran -- who's rocking a hoodie and shorts -- as Whitesides chats with him about his upbringing, sneakers, cooking, and health care.

As you can see, the show has legit production value ... and we're told it was paid for with campaign funds, allowing the series to feature sitting elected officials and candidates running for office.

Whitesides' office tells us he's already filmed three episodes in D.C. and plans to film more around L.A. in October ... right before voters head to the polls.

His spokesperson says, "At a moment when public confidence in elected officials is near record lows, 'Capitol Heat' aims to help rebuild some of that connection between politicians and the people they represent."