Rep. Mike Lawler Talks Michael Jackson Trial, Says Acquittal Was Right

Michael Jackson Superfan Says Jury Got It Right

Play video content Video: Rep. Mike Lawler Weighs In on Michael Jackson Trial, Says Acquittal Was Correct TMZ DC

Rep. Mike Lawler isn't shy about his Michael Jackson fandom ... and says the jury that acquitted the King of Pop in 2005 absolutely got it right.

Jacob caught up with the New York congressman on Capitol Hill Tuesday and asked about a wild chapter from Lawler's past -- he actually attended part of Jackson's criminal trial as a high schooler.

Lawler says he was helping biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli with research at the time and ended up inside the Santa Maria courtroom, where Jackson was facing child molestation and other charges.

The case ended with Jackson being acquitted on all counts ... and Lawler says the jury nailed it.

Lawler didn't blink when Jacob asked if the jury got it right ... saying yes, and pointing to the evidence and unanimous acquittal.

Lawler's no casual fan, either ... Jacob pointed out his long-running MJ obsession before pressing him on whether the verdict still holds up.

He also remembered getting tossed from the courtroom after the accuser's mother testified about fears Jackson's camp would whisk her children away in a hot air balloon ... prompting Lawler to mutter, "Yeah, okay, lady."