Rep. Randy Fine Refuses to Admit To Video Allegedly Showing Him Looking Through Voter's Mailbox

Play video content Video: Rep. Randy Fine Won’t Confirm Video Showing Him Looking Through Voter’s Mailbox TMZ DC

Rep. Randy Fine says he can't remember rifling through a voter's mailbox while campaigning in Florida ... and now he's even questioning whether the video showing him doing it is real -- despite his office previously confirming to TMZ it was him.

Fine was pressed about the video by Jacob during an interview, saying he doesn't know whether the footage is authentic and doesn't remember ever going through the mailbox.

When Jacob pointed out Fine's office confirmed to TMZ at the time that it was him in the video, Fine pushed back ... claiming his office only said the person in the footage looked like him and questioning how anyone from his team could definitively know it was him.

Fine said dozens of fake videos purporting to show him doing various things were circulating during the final two weeks of his race. He acknowledged the mailbox video could be real but repeatedly maintained he doesn't remember the incident or why he would have looked through someone's mail.

Fine said he knocked on roughly 500 doors while campaigning and simply doesn't remember stopping at that particular home or going through the mailbox.

Jacob continued pressing Fine on the fact his office previously confirmed his identity to TMZ, but Fine stood his ground ... saying he doesn't know how his staff could make that determination when none of them were there with him.

As we reported ... TMZ obtained Ring camera footage timestamped days before Fine's Republican primary showing him canvassing door to door when he stopped at a home, rang the bell and waited on the porch.

The video then shows Fine lifting the lid of the homeowner's mailbox and flipping through envelopes inside.

At the time, TMZ contacted Fine's office and confirmed it was indeed the congressman in the video.