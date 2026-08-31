Jaime Pressly Causes Stir at California Hotel After Unusual Behavior

Jaime Pressly was asked to leave a Northern California hotel after witnesses alleged she seemed out of sorts and touched another guest's arm ... days before her scheduled GalaxyCon appearance ... TMZ has learned.

Multiple witnesses tell TMZ ... Jaime was at the Signia by Hilton San Jose last Thursday, where she was staying ahead of GalaxyCon at the nearby convention center.

We're told Jaime sat in the lobby talking loudly on her phone for about 30 minutes, dropping F-bombs and drinking alcohol. Witnesses tell us she appeared under the influence.

During the call, witnesses say Jaime could be heard saying, "Mommy loves you" and "You are the best husband I have ever divorced and you are good to our kids."

We're told someone complained about Jaime's unusual behavior and two security guards approached her. Witnesses say she initially ignored them, even holding up a finger as she continued her call.

After hanging up, witnesses say Jaime approached a woman attending a wedding, touched her arm, and complained about the security guards. We're told Jaime then received another call before a guard ended the conversation and told her, "We're done."

The "My Name Is Earl" star stepped outside to smoke but returned about 10 minutes later holding hands with a valet employee and headed straight to the bar for another drink, according to witnesses. We're told security eventually escorted her away.

One witness says a guard later asked Jaime to leave because she put her hands on another guest ... apparently the woman attending the wedding. A source tells TMZ Jamie left on her own.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Jaime was dealing with family matters at the time, which they say contributed to her unusual behavior.

Jaime ultimately canceled her scheduled GalaxyCon appearance.