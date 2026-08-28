Enes Kanter Signs Ejections Photos Week After He Was Booted From WNBA Game

Play video content Video: Enes Kanter Autographs Ejection Photos Week After He Was Booted From WNBA Game TMZ.com

Enes Kanter is turning his WNBA ejection into moolah, baby ... by putting his John Hancock to photographs of the former NBA big man getting tossed from Sunday's Sky game in Chicago.

TMZ Sports obtained video of Kanter, 34, after he landed in D.C. Thursday night, as autograph seekers were already waiting with the goods.

No old Jazz or Celtics shots, here, though ... instead the 'graphers had printed stills of Kanter being escorted out of Wintrust Arena.

He signed them.

Of course, it's a now-infamous moment from last weekend ... when Enes attended the nationally televised game in the Windy City, only for Natasha Cloud to start jawing with him, sparking an intense verbal argument that led to his ejection.

After he was booted, Kanter posted, "I just got kicked out of a WNBA game for supporting WOMEN! Let that sink in, AMERICA!"

Play video content Video: Enes Kanter Freedom Claims Natasha Cloud Went Below the Belt With Sophie Cunningham Dig Fox News

Days after the incident, Sky owner Michael Alter moved to ban Enes, labeling him a "potential threat."

The WNBA chose not to follow suit ... opting not to give the story more air.