Rep. Tim Burchett Defends Trump After He Appears to Doze Off in Oval Office

Play video content Video: Rep. Tim Burchett Defends Says Trump Did NOT Nod Off In Oval Office TMZ DC

Donald Trump appeared to hit snooze in the Oval Office Monday ... but Rep. Tim Burchett says Sleepy Don ain't a thing.

Jacob caught up with the Tennessee congressman on Capitol Hill Tuesday and showed him video of Trump appearing to doze off at his desk during an Oval Office event.

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Burchett wasn't buying the nap talk ... telling Jacob POTUS wasn't sleeping, before joking he'd probably be out cold too if he had to sit through boring meetings all day -- eventually offering a pretty wild barnyard defense.

Jacob pushed back, but Burchett insisted Trump barely sleeps ... saying 45/47 has picked up the phone when he's called as early as 5 AM.

Jacob then joked maybe Trump's secret is sneaking mini-naps throughout the day ... but Tim doubled down -- "He ain't missing nothing."

Then Burchett took things straight to the stable ... Burchett said he doesn't think Trump "ever gets horizontal" ... comparing him to horses in his field that barely lie down.