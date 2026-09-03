Congressman Eric Burlison Trashes L.A. Dodgers, 'Best Team Money Can Buy'

Play video content Video: Eric Burlison Talks Baseball TMZ DC

Congressman Eric Burlison used TMZ D.C.'s Jacob for batting practice while talkin' about "The Show" outside the Capitol, savagely trolling the Dodgers!

Burlison, who reps Missouri in the House, was choppin' it up with the TMZ guys in the nation's capital on Thursday ... when a friendly convo turned into a heated baseball debate.

Charlie Cotton asked Burlison what he did to relax, offering up a softball ... only for him to send back a four-seamer, high and tight.

"I follow TMZ, and I watch the Cardinals destroy the Dodgers."

Then Burlison went in on L.A.'s mega payroll.

"Our payroll is [$92 million]. What's your payroll?"

The answer ... a whopping 336.5 million!

Jacob clapped back, pointing to L.A.'s rings. "Payroll? It's not about the payroll, okay? It's about getting that W. World Series champs!"

Wanna count 'chips? Bet, Burlison said.

"I think we have more than you. So I'm just, like, you could do a little bit of research. We actually have a lot more World Series wins."

He's not wrong. Cardinals 11, Dodgers 9 -- even if L.A. has been the team of the moment.

Then came the closer from Burlison, who tied the team's success to their massive budget.

"The Dodgers have the best team money can buy."