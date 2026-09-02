Play video content Video: Travis Kelce Says Adam Sandler is the 'F***ing Best' for Officiating Wedding New Heights

Travis Kelce is dishing out all the details of the most talked about wedding of the year, and reveals comedian Adam Sandler got ordained just for the magical night, saying he wouldn't have it any other way.

The KC Chiefs star relished on about his and Taylor Swift's star-studded wedding on Wednesday's episode of his "New Heights" podcast -- saying the highlight of the night was the Sandman stepping up to the plate ... something him and Taylor wanted specifically.

Check the clip ... TK sings Adam's praises, while expressing how grateful he is for how much the comedian has supported the famed couple throughout their relationship ... and that giving the performance of a lifetime on the night meant the world to them.

Travis gets real for a moment and opens up about how Adam truly gave him and Taylor "more than we could've ever imagined" for their big day ... touching on how Adam really put his heart into making the night perfect for Hollywood's beloved duo.

And get a load of this ... Trav even to a moment to flash his latest, lifelong accessory -- featuring the eccentric, gold wedding band while raving about Adam to his brother, Jason.

Jason describes the moments leading up to Adam getting ready for his biggest role yet, describing how he could really feel how the comedian was going to crush the gig -- commending him and the newly weds on their beautiful words.