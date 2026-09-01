Travis Kelce Bought $5.3 Million Lakefront Ohio Mansion Months Before Taylor Swift Wedding

Travis Kelce has a lavish new home waiting for him in Ohio ... purchasing a massive lakefront mansion just months before his wedding to Taylor Swift ... TMZ has confirmed.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end bought the Cleveland area estate March 2 for $5.35 million ... and we're told he was the only person who purchased the property.

David Ayers and Nick Zawitz of The Agency Cleveland tell TMZ ... the property is set on 3.5 acres along Lake Erie, this remarkable Bratenahl estate pairs Gilded Age grandeur with modern luxury. They add they're thrilled for the new owners and so excited for Cleveland.

The mansion features 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and more than 21,000 square feet of living space.

The home recently underwent a yearlong transformation ... with nearly every detail restored or replaced, including the original door hardware, intricate walnut and oak carvings, cut glass leaded windows and multiple fireplaces.

The third floor and lower level includes a game room and home theater in the original ballroom. The lower level boasts a billiards room, poker area, bar, temperature controlled wine cellar and tasting room, fitness center and sauna.

Outside, a stone terrace leads to a bluestone patio and heated pool overlooking the lake.

Travis and Taylor celebrated their July 4 wedding at Madison Square Garden.