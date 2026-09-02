Congressman Max Miller Mum on Opponent's Family Focused Campaign Ad

Play video content Video: Congressman Max Miller Mum as Opponent Puts Family Front and Center in Campaign Ad TMZ DC

Congressman Max Miller doesn't want to talk about his congressional opponent ... dodging questions about his new political ad and focusing on his legislative successes.

TMZ DC tried to catch up with the representative from Ohio on Wednesday ... but our cameraman Charlie ran into a ton of resistance when he brought up Brian Poindexter's ad.

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Poindexter is running for Miller's seat in the House of Representatives ... and he shared an ad featuring his three daughters talking about how great a father he is.

Instead of giving his review of the ad, Miller kept mentioning how much money he says he's been able to give back to the taxpayers of his home district. Charlie tried to get him back on track ... until Miller snapped and said he doesn't want to talk about Poindexter -- or deal with Charlie's "trap" questions.

The congressman has been going through it for over a year as he battles his ex in court.

As we've reported ... Max and his attorney are being sued by his ex-wife -- Emily Moreno, daughter of Senator Bernie Moreno -- for allegedly putting a naked photo of the couple's 2-year-old daughter online.

Play video content Video: Sen. Bernie Moreno Says Rep. Max Miller Tormented His Family TMZ DC

Senator Moreno has called on Rep. Miller to resign from Congress. In response, Miller has said he has dirt on Sen. Moreno, his colleague -- and former father-in-law -- that he would want released. We tried to ask him about that in the past, too ... but Miller didn't engage then either.