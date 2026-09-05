AOC Explains Why She's Sharing Egg Retrieval Journey Online

Play video content Video: AOC Dishes on Idea of Children TMZ DC

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says her fertility journey isn't just about her ... it's also about being a resource for women going through the same struggle.

Our TMZ DC reporter Charlie Cotton recently caught up with the congresswoman from New York ... and asked how freezing her eggs is going.

Play video content Video: AOC Gives Followers a Look at Egg-Freezing Medication and Injection Process Instam/@aoc

She told us it's going well ... saying she's happy with the results so far in the process.

Charlie asked her why she chose to share this deeply personal moment of her life ... and she says it's because she couldn't find many women sharing their stories when she looked -- and she wants to be a resource for other people moving forward.

She says the more people talk about it -- and normalize discussing it -- the easier it will be for people on a personal and professional level.

As for how many kids she wants ... ya gotta listen to the clip all the way through -- sounds like AOC's still making up her mind.

Of course, don't necessarily expect the rep. to have kids anytime soon ... she's not currently in a relationship -- and she says she'd like to have kids in a partnership, though that doesn't sound like a dealbreaker.