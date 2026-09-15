'I Love You For Who You Are'

Play video content Video: Kelly Osbourne Shares Ozzy's Heartbreaking Final Words Before His Death We Need To Talk

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about the emotional final conversation she shared with her father, Ozzy Osbourne, just three days before his death.

Kelly recalled the heartbreaking moment during an appearance on Paul C. Brunson's podcast, saying the Black Sabbath legend sat her down and told her he wanted her to know how deeply he loved her.

Ozzy reportedly told Kelly she could go through life knowing there was someone who loved her for exactly who she was ... and that person was him.

Kelly said she broke down and asked him not to talk as if he was leaving. She explained that Ozzy knew she struggled with believing she was loved, before reassuring her that his love for her was unconditional.

Three days later, Ozzy died at his home in England, surrounded by his family.

The rocker had been dealing with serious health issues, including Parkinson's disease and complications from a spinal injury. Still, he fulfilled his final wish by performing one last show with his Black Sabbath bandmates.

Kelly said her mom, Sharon Osbourne, worked tirelessly to make the farewell performance happen. The concert allowed Ozzy to thank his fans and say goodbye on his own terms.