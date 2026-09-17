Sen. John Fetterman Says Macklemore Missed Irony of 'Free Palestine' at Concert

Play video content Video: John Fetterman Says Macklemore’s ‘Free Palestine’ Remarks Were Ironic TMZ DC

Sen. John Fetterman says Macklemore missed some brutal irony by shouting "Free Palestine" at a concert ... pointing to Hamas massacring Israelis at the Nova music festival.

Jacob got the Senator from Pennsylvania on Capitol Hill and asked him about Macklemore's recent pro-Palestinian comments on Ed Sheeran's tour ... and Fetterman immediately zeroed in on the forum.

Play video content Video: Video Shows Israeli Concertgoers Hiding in Bushes During Hamas Attack

Fetterman says he doesn't understand making that statement at a concert when Hamas-led militants attacked the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, 2023, killing hundreds of people.

Jacob pointed out plenty of artists get political onstage ... but Fetterman's response was pretty simple -- stay in your lane.

Then the conversation turned to Macklemore's pledge to donate $1 million in tour earnings to six Palestinian relief organizations.

Fetterman claimed that money would go "directly to Hamas" ... and when Jacob pressed him on whether he meant any donation to Palestinian charities, Fetterman doubled down, saying, "it's all going to Hamas, 100%."

Jacob pointed out Robert Kraft and Sheeran are donating too ... and asked if Fetterman was really saying their money would also end up with Hamas ... and Fetterman stood by his broader claim.