Haley Kalil Ex-Husband Matt's Penis Size Lawsuit Dismissed

A judge has granted Haley Kalil's request to throw out her ex-husband Matt Kalil's lawsuit ... after she claimed his huge penis ended their marriage.

Haley tells TMZ ... "I am so relieved this is over. I never wanted to be in a courtroom discussing matters of my own life. I think this ruling is important and I hope it encourages women everywhere to speak openly about what they've been through. Your story belongs to you and you shouldn’t fear sharing it."

Haley's attorney, Matthew Bialick, tells TMZ ... "We are very pleased that the Court dismissed every count against Haley."

We previously reported ... Haley claimed in July that she never mentioned her former husband by name when she went on a live stream and described her ex's penis as two stacked Coca-Cola cans.

In his initial filing, Matt claimed Haley's "invasive commentary" ruined his attempt at staying out of the public eye following his retirement -- in response, Haley said he was only identifiable from her remarks because she and Matt are both public figures.

And Haley's legal team had argued that because they were public figures, the reasons behind her divorce were matters of public interest.

Speaking out about the ruling, Matthew wrote ... "The Court found that Haley was speaking about her body, her life, and her marriage. She was talking about the trauma she went through and what led to her divorce. Those experiences are hers, and she has every right to talk about them."