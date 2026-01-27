Haley Kalil Wants Ex-Husband Matt Kalil's Penis Size Lawsuit Dismissed

UPDATE

3:26 PM PT -- Matt Kalil's legal team scoffed at Haley's filing ... telling TMZ Sports she missed the point.

"Haley Kalil's motion to dismiss does not dispute the fact that she wantonly disclosed private and intimate details about Matt Kalil that resulted in widespread ridicule and unwanted attention," Ryan Saba of Rosen Saba LLP told us ... reiterating their stance that a "spouse does not have a right to expose private and confidential marital and sexual details for the purpose of profiting."

"We expect that the motion will be completely denied."

Haley Kalil is firing back at her ex-husband Matt Kalil after he sued her for shockingly claiming his penis size torpedoed their marriage ... and she wants his lawsuit thrown out of court.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Haley says Matt is cherry-picking comments she made on a November 2025 livestream ... and missing the point she was trying to make.

Haley says she praised Matt in the stream when she also described his penis as the size of two soda cans, and doubles down on her claim that his girth contributed to their 2022 divorce.

She says Matt had a "specific anatomical incompatibility that rendered a normal sexual relationship impossible" and says they had a "loving union that was ultimately hindered by an unfortunate physical incompatibility."

Haley begs the judge to toss the lawsuit, saying Matt is seeking to "hold a woman in the public eye civilly liable for providing a truthful, autobiographical account of sexual trauma she suffered and described as having led to the end of a highly publicized celebrity marriage with an NFL football star."

We broke the story ... Matt, a retired NFL player, sued Haley earlier this month, claiming her "invasive commentary" ruined his attempt at keeping out of the public eye after hanging it up.

Haley says Matt is hyper-focused on the penis size comments and ignoring all the glowing things she said about him and their marriage ... and insists she wasn't being disparaging or offensive.

The model-turned-influencer also says her commentary is protected by the First Amendment, which "protects truthful autobiographical speech, speech describing sexual trauma, and speech about the relationships of public figures."