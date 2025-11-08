Matt Kalil Gets $300K Offer From Adult Site After Haley's 'Two Coke Cans' Claim

Former NFL star Matt Kalil and his alleged two Coke cans have caught the attention of an adult entertainment site -- TMZ Sports is told an adult webcam site is ready to drop $300K for him to flex his blessings on its platform!!

CamSoda took interest in the 6'6" offensive tackle after Kalil's ex-wife, Haley, revealed on Marlon Garcia's live stream their 2022 divorce was sparked by their sex life. She explained his size was uncommon -- like "0.01% of the population."

Play video content Getty

The adult live-streaming platform told us it would be delighted for Kalil to showcase this rare gift on the site as the "Big Confidence" crusade ... and its offer letter includes a $300,000 payday.

"You've shown you can take hits on the field and off and still stand tall, even when the claims are that rare '.01 percent of the population' situation," said Daryn Parker, VP of CamSoda.

"That’s exactly why we would like to offer you a $300,000 partnership to front our 'Big Confidence' campaign."

"This campaign celebrates men who can laugh at themselves, own their story, and turn viral moments into empowerment. You would be featured in light-hearted, fun content about strength, positivity, and embracing life, and yes, all with unapologetic confidence."

Kalil -- who played six NFL seasons before --- hasn't made any comments since he went viral ... but Haley told us she wasn't expecting that one part of the interview to blow up.