Model Haley Kalil Takes Selfies In Bikini After Split From Ex-NFL Star Matt Kalil
5/18/2022 9:08 AM PT
Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Haley Kalil is going solo following her split from ex-NFL star husband Matt Kalil ... throwing on a bikini and hitting the beach in Mexico after filing for divorce.
TMZ Sports broke the story -- Haley filed docs in Los Angeles County on May 4 ... citing "irreconcilable differences" for the falling out.
Despite the recent news, Kalil looked happier than ever as she made her way to Los Cabos for some R&R this week ... wearing a zebra-print two-piece suit as she snapped selfies in the water.
Of course, Haley does this kinda stuff for a living ... and you can see her trying out a ton of different poses throughout her time at the beach.
Haley eventually had to take a break in the shade -- lounging on a chair as she stayed glued to her phone.
29-year-old Haley and 32-year-old Matt got hitched in Hawaii in 2015 after 3 years of dating.
Matt last played in the NFL in 2019 ... and while Haley is not featured in S.I.'s swimsuit issue in 2022, she's graced the mag multiple times.