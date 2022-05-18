Model Haley Kalil Takes Selfies In Bikini After Split From Ex-NFL Star Matt Kalil

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Haley Kalil is going solo following her split from ex-NFL star husband Matt Kalil ... throwing on a bikini and hitting the beach in Mexico after filing for divorce.

TMZ Sports broke the story -- Haley filed docs in Los Angeles County on May 4 ... citing "irreconcilable differences" for the falling out.

Despite the recent news, Kalil looked happier than ever as she made her way to Los Cabos for some R&R this week ... wearing a zebra-print two-piece suit as she snapped selfies in the water.

Of course, Haley does this kinda stuff for a living ... and you can see her trying out a ton of different poses throughout her time at the beach.

Haley eventually had to take a break in the shade -- lounging on a chair as she stayed glued to her phone.

29-year-old Haley and 32-year-old Matt got hitched in Hawaii in 2015 after 3 years of dating.