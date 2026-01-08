Haley Kalil Reveals Domestic Violence From Ex-Boyfriend Injured Her, Inspired Series

Play video content Not Skinny But Not Fat

Haley Kalil is opening up about a dark chapter in her past ... claiming one of her exes was physically abusive during their relationship.

Speaking on "Not Skinny But Not Fat with Amanda Hirsch," the model revealed a wrist cast she wore during her viral 2022 apartment tour was the result of abuse she says she suffered at the hands of her boyfriend at the time. She says she filed a police report after that.

Haley says she’s dealt with the usual turmoil in relationships -- cheating, emotional abuse, the whole mess -- but it was experiencing physical abuse from one ex that ultimately pushed her to create her satirical online series, "Billionaire Boyfriend."

She said that once she got out of the relationship, she focused on becoming the best version of herself -- declaring she’d been picking the wrong guys.

That said, she was careful not to paint everyone with the same brush, noting she’s had some great people in her life.