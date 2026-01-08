Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Haley Kalil Reveals Domestic Violence From Ex-Boyfriend Injured Her, Inspired Series

Haley Kalil Survived Domestic Violence From Ex-Boyfriend

By TMZ Staff
Published
010826 haley kalil kal
A VICTIM OF ABUSE
Not Skinny But Not Fat

Haley Kalil is opening up about a dark chapter in her past ... claiming one of her exes was physically abusive during their relationship.

Speaking on "Not Skinny But Not Fat with Amanda Hirsch," the model revealed a wrist cast she wore during her viral 2022 apartment tour was the result of abuse she says she suffered at the hands of her boyfriend at the time. She says she filed a police report after that.

Haley Kalil Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Haley Kalil Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Haley says she’s dealt with the usual turmoil in relationships -- cheating, emotional abuse, the whole mess -- but it was experiencing physical abuse from one ex that ultimately pushed her to create her satirical online series, "Billionaire Boyfriend."

She said that once she got out of the relationship, she focused on becoming the best version of herself -- declaring she’d been picking the wrong guys.

110525 hailey kalil kal.jpg
MASSIVE PROBLEM
Twitch/Getty

That said, she was careful not to paint everyone with the same brush, noting she’s had some great people in her life.

Haley''s ex-husband Matt Kalil recently filed a lawsuit after she claimed last year his genitalia was "two Coke cans, maybe even a third," and suggested it played a role in their split. Matt alleges Haley's "invasive commentary" ruined his attempt at staying out of the public eye after retiring from football.

Related articles