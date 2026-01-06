Matt Kalil Sues Ex-Wife Haley Kalil Over Viral 'Two Coke Cans' Comments

Matt Kalil is finally breaking his silence after his ex-wife, Haley, shockingly claimed his penis size torpedoed their marriage ... in the form of a lawsuit against the influencer and model.

TMZ Sports obtained the docs filed on Tuesday ... in which the former Carolina Panther says Haley's "invasive commentary" ruined his attempt at keeping out of the public eye after retiring from football.

In the lawsuit, Kalil says it all stems from Haley's appearance on popular streamer Marlon Garcia's "Mar-Athon" video in November 2025. In the clip, Kalil says Haley "implied that the size of Plaintiff's genitalia was a primary factor in the parties' divorce and claimed that sexual intercourse with Plaintiff would leave her 'in tears.'"

In that stream ... she described it as "two coke cans, maybe even a third" and said it contributed to them going their separate ways. As we previously reported, Haley filed for divorce in 2022.

Matt claims that because of those remarks on the stream, he has been subjected to "unwanted attention and invasive commentary from the public." On top of that ... he claims his family members "have been forced to endure the ongoing public circulation of these degrading and deeply personal statements."

As a result of the viral clip, Kalil says his new wife received messages that became "increasingly frequent, disturbing, and alarming in nature over time."

Matt claims ... while his family was left to deal with the crap storm Haley started ... she has been able to "financially benefit from this surge in traffic."

The 36-year-old is suing for invasion of privacy, as it disclosed "highly intimate and private facts regarding Plaintiff's physical person and sexual life" ... as well as unjust enrichment, saying Haley "received substantial financial benefit, increased viewership, increased engagement, and monetization through various social media platforms and media coverage."