Haley Kalil Says Matt Kalil Penis Size Comments Aren't Invasion of Privacy

Haley Kalil is doubling down on her effort to get a judge to throw out a lawsuit her ex-husband Matt Kalil filed against her after she shockingly claimed his massive penis torpedoed their marriage.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Haley says she never mentioned the former NFL player by name when she went on the podcast and claimed her marriage was marred by her husband's massive member -- which she described as two, maybe three stacked Coca-Cola cans.

Haley says Matt's lawsuit alleged "viewers could and did readily infer" who she was referencing ... but Haley says that's because she and Matt are both public figures. Haley was an SI Swimsuit model and former Miss Minnesota USA and Matt played 7 seasons in the NFL.

In his lawsuit, Matt claimed Haley's "invasive commentary" ruined his attempt at keeping out of the public eye after retiring from football ... but she says he is very much a public figure and his argument doesn't hold water.

Haley also claims there’s no case law where a woman’s truthful account of her own sexual pain has been found to be an invasion of someone else’s privacy.

A judge has yet to rule on Haley's motion to dismiss Matt's lawsuit.