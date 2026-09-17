Hip Hop Producer Tay Keith's Cause of Death Revealed

Tay Keith died from the toxic effects of drugs ... including ketamine and an active ingredient in kratom, TMZ has learned.

According to the Nashville Medical Examiner's Office ... Keith had ketamine and mitragynine in his system when he died. Mitragynine is a chemical compound found in kratom -- a tree from Southeast Asia that affects the brain's opioid receptors.

It's unclear if he was using kratom -- a federally legal substance -- at the time or if he somehow came into contact with the drug another way.

Tay also had nicotine and ethanol in his system ... and the M.E. notes he had mild coronary artery disease as well.

As we reported ... Tay was found dead by cops during a welfare check at his Nashville apartment back in June. Foul play was not suspected -- and the M.E. notes he was found surrounded by drug paraphernalia.

Play video content Video: 911 Audio Captures Tay Keith’s Girlfriend Requesting Assistance From Police Nashville Department of Emergency Communications

On the 911 audio, Tay's girlfriend could be heard panicking as she detailed the situation to the dispatcher.