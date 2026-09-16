Chris Brown Slams Texas Rep. Venton Jones For Apologizing For Honoring Him

Chris Brown is slamming Texas State Representative Venton Jones after he apologized for honoring the singer amid backlash.

The singer is pissed at Jones for apologizing for appearing on stage with Chris to announce that Chris had been placed in the Congressional Record for his musical and entertainment achievements, along with Usher.

Play video content Video: Texas Rep. Venton Jones Apologizes For Honoring Chris Brown amid Controversy The Don Lemon Show

Jones made the apology Tuesday on Don Lemon's show after the politician caught heat for honoring a woman abuser ... as you know, Brown was convicted of physically abusing Rihanna in 2009.

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U.S. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett was also on stage with Jones, appearing with the singer and Jones at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday to present him with the honor and shower him with praise.

At first, Brown gave thanks to Jones and Crockett for the award, but after Jones made his public apology, Brown slammed him on Instagram, writing Tuesday night that Jones "immediately started tap dancing and apologizing because he didn't wanna lose voters or support."