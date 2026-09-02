Chris Brown Fan Offers Up Wife As Stage Girl for Steamy Song

It hasn't seemed like Chris Brown has any boundaries when bringing girls on stage for "Take You Down" ... but it turns out there's one line he won't cross.

One fan just offered up his wife to CB on a silver platter ... and the singer certainly wasn't expecting that.

Chris shut the fan down, laughing with the audience as he said ... "I ain't gonna do that." And just to make himself extra clear, he doubled down, saying "hell nah."

CB was rattled by the request to "d*** your wife down" ... passing on the opportunity to get down and dirty with a married woman.

As you know, Chris has made headlines for his risque renditions of "Take You Down," which have involved him really going at it with female fans.