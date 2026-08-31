Chris Brown to Judge: I'm Too Busy With My Tour With Usher to Show Up to Court

I'm Too Busy With My Tour To Show Up to Court!!!

Chris Brown claims he is not able to take time off from his tour with Usher to deal with the ongoing legal matters with his ex-housekeeper ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Chris said he can’t be forced to show up for an examination at the Van Nuys courthouse, where his ex-housekeeper Maria Avila wants to review his finances and bank statements to see how he will pay the judgment he owes her.

In his new filing, Chris said he’s a little busy with his nationwide tour … and said there are even talks to extend the tour with additional dates.

Chris said there is no evidence he concealed or fraudulently transferred assets around to avoid paying the debt. The singer said he lives in Vegas ... more than 150 miles away from the courthouse.

Maria is on the hunt to collect the $13 million she was awarded over the dog attack at Chris’ L.A. home. Chris denied all claims of wrongdoing.