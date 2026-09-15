Texas State Rep. Venton Jones Apologizes for Honoring Chris Brown

Cheering On Breezy Was My Bad

Play video content Video: Venton Jones The Don Lemon Show

Texas State Representative Venton Jones is backpedaling a bit after celebrating Chris Brown over the weekend ... 'cause now he's apologizing.

The politician cleared the air with Don Lemon and said he was sorry for triggering victims of domestic violence.

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As you know, Jones -- alongside Rep. Jasmine Crockett and producer RoccStar -- took the stage during Breezy and Usher's recent tour stop in Arlington to give the duo a Congressional Record recognition.

The way Jones tells it ... the venue asked him to attend, and the politicians were called in to encourage people to get out and vote ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Play video content Video: Chris Brown and Usher Announce Joint Tour With Flashy Teaser Instagram/@chrisbrownofficial

Jones and Crockett both have been getting backlash for honoring the scandalized singer's artistry, considering Breezy's extensive history of domestic violence.

Now, Jones is doing damage control.

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