Rep. Jasmine Crockett Honors Chris Brown, Usher at Texas Concert

Rep. Jasmine Crockett took a break from battling it out in D.C. to give Chris Brown and Usher their flowers ... literally putting their careers into the Congressional Record during their Texas tour stop.

The Texas Congresswoman hit the stage Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington during Chris and Usher's "R&B Tour" ... joining State Rep. Venton Jones and producer Roccstar for the surprise honor.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Crockett told the crowd she "couldn't miss this night" before recognizing Breezy -- and Usher -- for their decades in music and entertainment, saying she wanted their impact officially documented in the Congressional Record.

And, naturally, Jasmine couldn't resist sneaking a little politics into the party ... joking there are "a few scammers up in D.C." before telling the hometown crowd they had a "real one" standing right there in Dallas.

Breezy clearly appreciated the love ... pulling Crockett in for a hug before thanking the crowd and telling Dallas he rocks with them "for real."

Play video content Video: Chris Brown and Usher Announce Joint Tour With Flashy Teaser Instagram/@chrisbrownofficial

As TMZ previously reported ... CB and Usher kicked off the joint "R&B Tour" back in June -- its name playing off both the genre and their last initials -- and the shows have produced plenty of viral moments.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Usher's had everything from a fan rejecting his steamy onstage serenade to flashing his bare butt during another performance ... while Breezy has had fans getting plenty hands-on during his own stage routines.