Dakota Johnson & Machine Gun Kelly Caught on Secret NYC Date After Actress’ Split

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly were seen hanging out in NYC ... and it seems Taylor Swift played a role in the date night.

The newly single actress and rockstar were caught exiting a black SUV and walking into Taylor’s Tribeca apartment, which is empty because the singer is reportedly out of town. Dakota and MGK allegedly met at Taylor’s wedding to Travis Kelce earlier this year.

Dakota looked stunning in an all-black ensemble while Megan Fox’s ex rocked a jacket with a large skeleton on the back.