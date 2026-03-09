Dakota Johnson Dances Around Topless in New Calvin Klein Campaign

Dakota Johnson is baring it all for Calvin Klein ... dancing around topless in a cheeky new campaign for the iconic fashion brand.

Check out the video ... Dakota kicks things off stretched out on a couch while flipping through a script, getting excited about a “wild” character she’s up for ... and decides she’s all in.

From there, a topless Dakota struts her way to the pool table ... lifting her leg onto the felt and leaving little to the imagination.

Then it’s time to catch some sun ... with Dakota lounging on a pool chair outside, a book strategically covering her downstairs.

The whole thing turns into a full-on dance party ... Dakota jumps on top of her bed and grooves around in nothing but jeans before heading to the kitchen.

At one point, she grabs two pomegranates from the fridge to cover her chest ... sassily shutting the door with her backside before slicing them open and digging in.