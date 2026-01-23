Dakota Johnson and Role Model Leave Dinner Date Holding Hands
Dakota Johnson I'm In a (Role) Model Relationship!!!
Dakota Johnson's caught Role Model up in her ''Madame Web'' ... with the two beaming after they enjoyed a nice meal together in Los Angeles.
The actress and her new singer beau hit a hot spot in the City of Angels Thursday ... hanging out with a pal at the restaurant while Johnson talked animatedly.
Dakota and Role Model held hands when they hit the street ... with Dakota sporting a huge grin on her face.
We broke the story ... Johnson and Role Model were huddled over a candlelight dinner last month -- shortly after she reportedly split from Coldplay's front man, Chris Martin.
The two both recently got out of long-term relationships ... because Role Model just broke it off with influencer Emma Chamberlain after three years together. His album, "Kansas Anymore," is said to be about the breakup.
Bottom line ... it's 50 shades of red hot passion between these lovebirds!