Dakota Johnson and Role Model Leave Dinner Date Holding Hands

Dakota Johnson's caught Role Model up in her ''Madame Web'' ... with the two beaming after they enjoyed a nice meal together in Los Angeles.

The actress and her new singer beau hit a hot spot in the City of Angels Thursday ... hanging out with a pal at the restaurant while Johnson talked animatedly.

Dakota and Role Model held hands when they hit the street ... with Dakota sporting a huge grin on her face.

We broke the story ... Johnson and Role Model were huddled over a candlelight dinner last month -- shortly after she reportedly split from Coldplay's front man, Chris Martin.

The two both recently got out of long-term relationships ... because Role Model just broke it off with influencer Emma Chamberlain after three years together. His album, "Kansas Anymore," is said to be about the breakup.