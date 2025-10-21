Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Shows Off Singing Skills

The 🍏 clearly didn’t fall far ... Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter, Apple, hit the stage for the first time ... and it was all to show off her pipes!

Check out this TikTok -- 21-year-old Apple made her stage singing debut, belting "Satellite" at Nashville’s Cannery Hall with the Jade Street band ... and her rockstar dad Chris was right there in the crowd cheering her on.

According to the Vanderbilt Hustler, Chris made it clear he loves meeting fans, but this night wasn’t about him ... he was strictly there to support his daughter Friday.

As for Apple, she gave it her all, but the internet, of course, split in two ... some fans swore she sounded amazing, others said she’s got some polishing to do. But hey, everyone’s gotta start somewhere!

Apple’s no stranger to the biz ... she’s already snagged songwriting credits on her dad’s Coldplay tracks "Let Somebody Go" and "feelslikeimfallinginlove."