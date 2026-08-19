Dakota Johnson and Role Model Split

Dakota Johnson and Role Model aren't together anymore and haven't been for some time ... TMZ has confirmed.

The two ended their relationship "a while ago," an anonymous source revealed to People on Wednesday.

We broke the story late last year ... Dakota and Role Model were spotted getting cozy over a candlelight dinner shortly after Dakota split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Photogs spotted them hanging out together in several intimate gatherings in the months after we first published photos of them ... we saw them locking lips on a Los Angeles street in early April ... but they haven't been seen out together in some time.

Role Model was previously in a long-term relationship with influencer Emma Chamberlain.

No word on what led to Dakota and the singer's split.