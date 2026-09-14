Rapper BloodHound Q50 Dead at 22 in Fatal Shooting at Chicago Gas Station

Chicago rapper BloodHound Q50 was killed in a brutal early-morning ambush in Chicago -- with six masked gunmen allegedly surrounding the Tesla he was in and opening fire.

Q50 -- whose real name was Mikquale T. Cooper -- was behind the wheel of a white Tesla parked at a BP gas station in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood around 4 AM Sunday when he was gunned down, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Police say the 22-year-old had just arrived when a black Infiniti carrying two masked people pulled up alongside him. Around the same time, a silver Honda Accord with four people inside reportedly arrived at another pump.

After the rapper and a 29-year-old female passenger went inside the gas station, one of the masked individuals allegedly went over to the Honda and retrieved objects from inside.

The woman then left the store and drove the Tesla to the store entrance. She got out of the car and let Q50 get behind the wheel. That's when authorities say the six suspects made their move.

According to the report, two masked gunmen from the Infiniti and four others from the Honda allegedly approached the Tesla and opened fire ... striking Q50 in the chest and shoulder. Chicago Fire Department personnel responded, but Q50 was pronounced dead at approximately 4:35 AM, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The gunmen allegedly fled the scene in the two vehicles. Police say buildings and other vehicles were also damaged by the gunfire.

No arrests had been made and, according to the local report, the investigation remains ongoing.

Q50 was only 22.