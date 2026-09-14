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Cher and Elton John Fashion Designer Bob Mackie Dead at 87

Cher, Elton John Designer Bob Mackie Dead at 87

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Iconic fashion designer Bob Mackie, known for his work with legendary singer Cher and Elton John, is dead.

Bob's social media announced his death on Monday with a social media post saying ... "It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today. He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do."

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The cause of death is unclear.

The statement added ... "His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world." 

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Bob's other notable clients include Diana Ross, Beyoncé, Dolly Parton, Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, Tina Turner, RuPaul ... and many other famous folks.

He was 87.

RIP

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