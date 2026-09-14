Cher and Elton John Fashion Designer Bob Mackie Dead at 87
Cher, Elton John Designer Bob Mackie Dead at 87
Published
Iconic fashion designer Bob Mackie, known for his work with legendary singer Cher and Elton John, is dead.
Bob's social media announced his death on Monday with a social media post saying ... "It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today. He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do."
The cause of death is unclear.
The statement added ... "His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world."
Bob's other notable clients include Diana Ross, Beyoncé, Dolly Parton, Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, Tina Turner, RuPaul ... and many other famous folks.
He was 87.
RIP