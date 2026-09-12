NASCAR Legend Gary Myers Dead at 76

Former NASCAR driver Gary Myers -- who was a pioneer in racecar competition -- has died.

Gary -- who was part of a four-generation racing family -- passed away Thursday night, his family revealed.

Gary's son and fellow racecar driver Burt Myers wrote on Facebook ... "Last night I lost my hero. He fought so hard but was so tired. My daddy is in Heaven and can finally do the things he wanted to do the last several years."

He added ... "Selfishly I want him here but I know he is much better off now. I miss him so much. I love you Daddy!"

Burt's brother Jason, also had a post on Facebook honoring their father ... which read in part, "To know him, was to love him. Rest easy, legend. You will be with us always."

When it came to his family's racing lineage, Gary -- who participated in the NASCAR Winston Cup Series, NASCAR Grand National East Series and NASCAR Featherlite Modified Tour -- took after his own father, Bill Myers.

Now, his legacy continues to live on with his grandson Slate Myers, who began his NASCAR career in 2024.