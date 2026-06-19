Music Producer Tay Keith’s Legal Fight With Sexyy Red Was Unresolved When He Died

Music producer Tay Keith had yet to resolve his legal battle with Sexyy Red over royalties he claimed he was owed at the time of his death ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Tay sued Sexyy back in March 2026, claiming he produced 13 songs for her in 2024, including "Pound Town."

Tay claimed Sexyy’s song made millions from sales and streaming … but he says he never got paid for his services.

In his suit, Tay claimed Sexyy and her team were also refusing to provide him with any accounting for the revenues generated by the songs so that he could get his cut of the royalties. The music producer asked the court to force Sexyy to turn over an accounting, declare that he was owed money, and award damages.

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On Friday, Sexyy posted about Tay’s death, writing, “BLOOD IN BLOOD OUT WE BROTHERS BUT NOT RELATED. I LOVE YOU BRUDDAAA @taykeith STILL DA BEST DUO US 5LIFE.”

As TMZ first reported, Tay was found dead this week after a welfare check at his home in Nashville. The cause of death has yet to be determined, but cops say foul play is not suspected.