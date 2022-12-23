Memphis Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22

Big Scarr, an up-and-coming artist in the rap game, has died ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources say Scarr, real name Alexander Woods, was pronounced dead Thursday. We're told the case is an ongoing death investigation, but there are no signs of foul play.

Gucci Mane, who heads the label Scarr was signed to, posted about his death, saying, "I'm a miss you."

Big Scarr was a member of Gucci's 1017 Records ... and he was recently named to the 2022 XXL Freshman List.

The guy collaborated with big acts like Offset, Pooh Shiesty ... and he's best known for his song "SolcyBozy" with Shiesty, Foogiano and Tay Keith.

Big Scarr's debut mixtape, "Big Grim Reaper," was released on April 16 of last year and it reached the top 25 on the Billboard charts.

As for how Big Scarr got his stage name ... he was badly scarred in a scary car accident when he was only 16 years old, with the accident causing him to be thrown through the windshield of his friend's ride, leaving lasting damage.

Big Scarr was reportedly shot back in 2020, with a bullet traveling up his spine ... and he needed surgery to have his appendix taken out.

He was 22.