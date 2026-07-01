Sexyy Red Writes Emotional Letter To Judge About Tay Keith

Sexyy Red wrote an emotional letter to the judge presiding over late music producer Tay Keith's lawsuit over unpaid music royalties ... TMZ has learned.

Sexyy wrote the note, obtained by TMZ, on June 6, 2026 ... just days before Tay's death. He was suing her label when he died.

In her letter, Sexyy disputes the claims made in Tay's case and says she recently learned that she was named as a defendant ... adding, "I am appalled and furthermore hurt by the allegations made."

Sexyy said she was an artist who was not "allowed to pay producers." She said all this is handled by the record label.

She explained to the judge, "Tay Keith and I are great working partners and even greater friends. If the label owes him money, I'm sure they have started the process to get him paid."

Sexyy said ... "There are several songs that Tay Keith and I have worked on together that I haven't received payment for yet. It's just a process the label uses in making payments after all the monies are recouped."

She claimed Tay told her he was unsure why she was named as a defendant in his lawsuit. Sexyy asked that her name be removed from the case immediately.

In his lawsuit, Tay claimed he worked on 13 songs for Sexyy in 2024, but was not paid a dime.

A rep for Tay and the record label told TMZ Sexyy should not have been added as a defendant.

The label's attorney, Dameka Davis, told TMZ ... "Royalty negotiations are handled by labels -- not artists -- and I've worked closely with the legal counsel and team for Tay Keith to finalize the royalty agreement to fully compensate him for his valuable contributions as a musical collaborator with Sexyy."

The label claimed the royalty issues were being resolved in the weeks before Tay's death.