Sexyy Red Claims $500K In Handbags, Jewelry Stolen During Mom’s Birthday

Sexyy Red and her family were the victims of a burglary in Florida, where half a million dollars in handbags and necklaces were stolen ... at least according to a lawsuit she filed against a security guard.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Sexyy Red hosted a birthday retreat for her mother at a rented mansion in Florida in January 2025 ... and an unlocked door led to a huge loss.

She claims she hired a security guard to protect and secure the place during the festivities ... but says on January 12, a single masked individual entered the home through an unlocked door and committed a burglary. According to the suit, a bunch of stuff, including necklaces, charms, rings, bracelets, watches, and designed handbags totaling no less than $500K, was stolen.

The rapper says a police investigation was launched and cops determined that a door was left unlocked. She blames her security team, led by a man named Carl Thompson, for the incident ... claiming he was the last person to leave the property right before the burglary.

She's now filed a lawsuit seeking more than $500K in damages.

The legal drama actually started when Carl filed a lawsuit against Sexyy Red and other members of her team back in August 2025 ... claiming he was hired in May 2023 to serve as Sexyy’s personal security guard for $180K per year and worked for her until December 2024. He said he was paid $204K for his services, but he should have received $285K ... so he sued her for the remaining balance.