Sexyy Red Claims $500K In Handbags, Jewelry Stolen During Mom’s Birthday
Sexyy Red Sues Someone Stole $500K In Handbags, Jewelry ... During My Mom's Bday Bash
Sexyy Red and her family were the victims of a burglary in Florida, where half a million dollars in handbags and necklaces were stolen ... at least according to a lawsuit she filed against a security guard.
According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Sexyy Red hosted a birthday retreat for her mother at a rented mansion in Florida in January 2025 ... and an unlocked door led to a huge loss.
She claims she hired a security guard to protect and secure the place during the festivities ... but says on January 12, a single masked individual entered the home through an unlocked door and committed a burglary. According to the suit, a bunch of stuff, including necklaces, charms, rings, bracelets, watches, and designed handbags totaling no less than $500K, was stolen.
The rapper says a police investigation was launched and cops determined that a door was left unlocked. She blames her security team, led by a man named Carl Thompson, for the incident ... claiming he was the last person to leave the property right before the burglary.
She's now filed a lawsuit seeking more than $500K in damages.
The legal drama actually started when Carl filed a lawsuit against Sexyy Red and other members of her team back in August 2025 ... claiming he was hired in May 2023 to serve as Sexyy’s personal security guard for $180K per year and worked for her until December 2024. He said he was paid $204K for his services, but he should have received $285K ... so he sued her for the remaining balance.
Sexyy denies the allegation that she underpaid him and fired back with her countersuit, blaming him for the burglary. The case is ongoing.