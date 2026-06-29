Druski Wasn't Behind SZA, Doechii's BET Awards Saxophone Stunt

Turns out Druski wasn't the one calling the shots when a saxophone played SZA and Doechii offstage during their acceptance speeches at the BET Awards ... it was production.

A source close to production tells TMZ ... producers decided to have a saxophonist start playing during SZA and Doechii's BET Awards acceptance speeches Sunday night in an effort to keep the broadcast on schedule.

We're told Druski wasn't even in a position to call the audible ... he was backstage changing clothes when it happened and had no idea the music was drowning out the duo.

As we previously reported, as the pair of Top Dawg Entertainment artists accepted the BET Her Award for "girl, get up," a saxophonist suddenly took the stage and started playing over them.

TDE President Terrence "Punch" Henderson jumped on X shortly after and blasted Druski in a post-then-delete ... "This n**** Druski weird for that Sax stunt."

Druski warned everyone during his opening monologue that such a scenario might unfold.

He joked there'd be no long acceptance speeches or "struggle stories" ... telling winners they'd have 30 seconds to speak before saxophonist Kenneth Whalum started playing them off the stage.