Boosie Badazz Shares Alleged Texts From Trump Pardon Broker

This Is What $600K Got Me!!!

Boosie Badazz is posting receipts of his alleged conversations with pardon brokers who couldn't secure him clemency from President Trump ... and the texts show a chaotic string of messages full of typos from one of the men he claims he paid $600,000.

The rapper posted screenshots of text messages on his X account Monday ... which appear to be communications between the rapper and Jack Burkman, one of the alleged pardon brokers.

It looks like the messages were exchanged between November 2025 and February 2026 ... and it appears Jack is assuring Boosie that his team is working on getting him a Trump pardon.

Jack allegedly tells Boosie the pardon wheels were moving so slowly because Trump had to deal with the Venezuelan crisis back in January ... but he promises the prez is "very sympathetic" to Boosie's plight.

Ultimately, Boosie texts Jack that he wants his money back ... and he's now suing Jack and fellow political operative Jacob Wohl in an effort to recoup his cash.

Boosie blasted the pardon brokers in the caption ... saying they were lying about their connections to Trump and were feeding him bogus excuses.

Boosie Badazz says he paid pardon brokers $600,000 upfront. But he never got a pardon. https://t.co/uBiTNKcqjc pic.twitter.com/CkJd3E9cdl @60Minutes

As we reported ... Boosie appeared on CBS' "60 Minutes" Sunday, where he told Lesley Stahl about his challenges with Jack and Jacob.

Boosie says he gave them $600K up front ... but claims the contract they signed promised half that money back if he didn't get a pardon. The pardon never came. Jack told us no such clause exists.

Jack denied there was ever any refund agreement ... telling us, "We tried very, very hard."